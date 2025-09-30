Coronel will be forced to miss the upcoming clashes with Puebla and Toluca on Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, respectively, due to this ban. He joined Gallos from Argentine side Atletico Tucuman as a late signing for the Apertura 2025 season, and he started each of the last two Liga MX games a a central striker. That spot could be taken by a fit-again Ali Avila, though there's also the possibility of a midfielder being moved forward. The next chance for Coronel to play will come in a round 14 matchup against Guadalajara.