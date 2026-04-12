Mateo Coronel News: Scores brace in win

Coronel scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Necaxa.

Coronel capitalized on a pair of opportunities inside the box in first-half stoppage time and the 81st minute, respectively, which earned him his first Liga MX brace. Additionally, the striker is now the team's lone scoring leader with five goals during the Clausura 2026 tournament. He'll look to extend the momentum if he continues to feature as part of a two-man front line alongside Ali Avila for the remainder of the season.