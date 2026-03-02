Mateo Coronel News: Scores in draw

Coronel scored a goal off three shots (all on target) during Friday's 2-2 draw against Santos Laguna.

Coronel was at the right place to open the scoring for Queretaro in the 13th minute and was involved in some other dangerous plays throughout the contest. After a slow start when he joined the club, the forward now looks settled, with three goals over seven Clausura appearances and being a starter in each of the last five games.