Mateo Garcia Injury: Sidelined after hand surgery

Garcia is not an option for upcoming games following a fourth metacarpal surgery on his left hand, the club reported Saturday.

Garcia might continue to miss time, as the team has not revealed a recovery timeline for now. Despite being a regular starter at the beginning of the year, when he scored one goal and an assist in a six-game span, the attacker was relegated to a minimal role over the last few matches he was eligible for. Therefore, his absence doesn't alter the current lineup, with Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez and Diego Gonzalez featuring in central attacking midfield slots.