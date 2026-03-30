Mateo Garcia News: Active in friendly game

Garcia (hand) made a substitute appearance in an unofficial derby against Chivas during the break.

Garcia may return to league action in upcoming weeks, although he has stayed on the bench in three of the last four games he has been available for. The midfielder scored one goal and assisted once over a string of six starts early in the season, but he lacked offensive volume and was usually one of his team's first players to get subbed off. If given an opportunity in the next few games, he'll be an alternative to Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez and Diego Gonzalez in central attacking roles.