Mateo Joseph Injury: Serious injury could end season

Joseph (knee) is facing an uncertain situation at Mallorca following a serious injury, with the forward potentially having played his last game for the club as his loan from Leeds United expires in June, according to Mallorca Informa.

Joseph's teammates showed their support with a banner before the Rayo Vallecano fixture alongside Antonio Raillo (knee), highlighting the difficult moment both players are going through. The nature and severity of the knee injury have not been fully detailed, but the combination of the serious setback and the impending end of his loan deal means he could miss the remainder of the campaign entirely. It is an unfortunate way for his Mallorca stint to potentially conclude, with the club and Leeds United working together to determine the best course of action for his recovery.