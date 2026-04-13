Mateo Joseph Injury: Set for surgery

Joseph is out for the rest of the season as he will undergo knee surgery, according to his club.

Joseph is seeing an unfortunate end to his season as he ends it a few weeks early, suffering a knee injury that requires surgery. This is not only rough for him now but could halt the start of next season for him, likely to needs month to recover from any type of knee surgery. This will end his time with the club as he is set for a return to Leeds United from his loan, scoring two goals and three assists in 29 appearances (19 starts) this season.