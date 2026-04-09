Mateo Joseph headshot

Mateo Joseph Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Joseph suffered a left knee injury during training and will undergo further evaluation to determine the length of his absence, the club announced.

Joseph suffered a left knee injury during training and will undergo further evaluation, with Leeds United and Mallorca expected to make a joint decision on the next steps. The forward's availability remains uncertain, and his potential absence could open the door for Sergi Darder to see increased minutes.

Mateo Joseph
Mallorca
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