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Mateo Joseph News: Assists winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Joseph assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Real Madrid.

Joseph assisted Vedat Muriqi's match-winning goal in the 91st minute Saturday, a strike which had a massive impact on both the top and bottom of the La Liga table. It marked Joseph's fifth goal contribution of the season, and it came on the only chance he created in the match.

Mateo Joseph
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