Mateo Klimowicz Injury: Dealing with injury

Klimowicz has been unavailable for recent games as he recovers from an undisclosed injury, according to Pau Benavente of Fox Deportes.

Klimowicz recorded 18 minutes of play at the beginning of the year, but that was his only appearance in the last nine league games. His status is unclear for upcoming weeks, and he's not guaranteed to see a lot of action even if he recovers quickly, with Vitinho and Leo Bonatini currently expected to be more reliable assets up front.