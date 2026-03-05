Mateo Kovacic Injury: Back in training
Kovacic (Achilles) was back in training with the group this week and could be back in action later this month, according to CityXtra.
Kovacic was spotted in training earlier this week and could be back in action later this month after missing the last four months due to an achilles injury. The midfielder was used as a substitute in the two matches prior to the injury and is expected to resume that role, at least until he regains full fitness, though his return could provide additional depth in midfield.
