Kovacic was expected to be sidelined until February with a heel injury that required surgery, but coach Pep Guardiola suggested in his press conference answer that he could return soon, just not for Tuesday's clash against Leverkusen in the Champions League. This opens the door for a return of the midfielder against Leeds United on Saturday or most likely at some point in December if he recovers ahead of schedule. That said, a potential comeback in that time frame will not affect the starting XI since he is holding a rotational role this season with the Citizens.