Mateo Kovacic headshot

Mateo Kovacic News: Earns late assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Kovacic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Everton.

Kovacic appeared off the bench Monday for only the third time since recovering from injury, coming on for 15 minutes of play. However, he had a major moment, with the midfielder finding Erling Haaland in the 83rd minute for a goal. This is only his first goal contribution of the season, although he has only made three appearances.

Mateo Kovacic
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mateo Kovacic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mateo Kovacic See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
56 days ago
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
SOC
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
Author Image
Luke Atzert
110 days ago