Mateo Kovacic News: Earns late assist
Kovacic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Everton.
Kovacic appeared off the bench Monday for only the third time since recovering from injury, coming on for 15 minutes of play. However, he had a major moment, with the midfielder finding Erling Haaland in the 83rd minute for a goal. This is only his first goal contribution of the season, although he has only made three appearances.
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