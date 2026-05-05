Mateo Kovacic News: Earns late assist

Kovacic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Everton.

Kovacic appeared off the bench Monday for only the third time since recovering from injury, coming on for 15 minutes of play. However, he had a major moment, with the midfielder finding Erling Haaland in the 83rd minute for a goal. This is only his first goal contribution of the season, although he has only made three appearances.