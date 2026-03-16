Mateo Kovacic News: Makes bench Saturday
Kovacic (Achilles) remained an unused substitute during Saturday's clash against West Ham United and was spotted training in full Sunday ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League, confirming he is back in the mix for Manchester City.
Kovacic has shaken off his Achilles injury after being available off the bench in Saturday's clash against West Ham United and being spotted training in full Sunday ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The midfielder is back in the rotation for the Citizens and should be in line to log minutes off the bench in the upcoming fixtures. He is expected to resume the same depth role he held prior to the setback.
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