Mateo Kovacic News: Nets eventual winner

Kovacic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace.

Kovacic saw his first goal in over two months Saturday, with the Croatian finding the back of the net in the 47th minute. This would be the eventual game-winner, now having five goals on the season. He has been in and out of the lineup more recently and will hope this secures his spot moving forward, with six goal contributions this campaign.