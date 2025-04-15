Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Levy Mendana headshot

Mateo Levy Mendana Injury: Active with youth squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Levy (knee) returned to action and scored a goal in an Under-19 match against Leon, according to the club.

Levy is gradually regaining form after making his first two appearances of the year in the junior teams. The striker is unlikely to be a top-flight option for the rest of the season, as he's now the fourth choice behind Giorgos Giakoumakis, Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez. However, with 316 minutes of Liga MX experience, Levy is the Cementeros' most advanced future prospect.

Mateo Levy Mendana
Cruz Azul
