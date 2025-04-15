Mateo Levy Mendana Injury: Active with youth squad

Levy (knee) returned to action and scored a goal in an Under-19 match against Leon, according to the club.

Levy is gradually regaining form after making his first two appearances of the year in the junior teams. The striker is unlikely to be a top-flight option for the rest of the season, as he's now the fourth choice behind Giorgos Giakoumakis, Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez. However, with 316 minutes of Liga MX experience, Levy is the Cementeros' most advanced future prospect.