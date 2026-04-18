Mateo Pellegrino Injury: Subs off versus Udinese

Pellegrino recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Udinese before leaving due to dizziness, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pellegrini had a fine first half but took a couple of blows to the head and didn't return after the interval out of cautions. He might take further tests ahead of Saturday's home game versus Pisa. His replacement, Nesta Elphege, scored off the bench.