Mateo Pellegrino Injury: Tests come back clean

Pellegrino was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan after the Udinese match, but it was negative, and he was cleared to return to Parma, Mediaset reported.

Pellegrino underwent exams after being hit in the head twice and leaving at the interval. He appears to have avoided severe repercussions, but his status for Saturday's home match versus Pisa remains in question. Nesta Elphege has been fine in relief as of late.