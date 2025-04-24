Mateo Pellegrino News: Claims all three points

Pellegrino scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Juventus.

Pellegrino found the back of the net in first half stoppage time while leading Parma in both shots and chances created. The goal was the first since a brace on March 8th for Pellegrino though he's combined for two goal involvements to go along with five shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.