Mateo Pellegrino News: Fires two shots in Pisa game

Pellegrino (head) had two shots (one on target) and one chance created and drew four fouls in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Pellegrino played the whole game and had an okay outing after leaving early in the previous match. He starred alongside Nesta Elphege in the final stretch of the game. He has hit the net once and logged eight shots (two on target), three chances created and three crosses (zero accurate) in his last five displays.