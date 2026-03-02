Mateo Pellegrino News: Four shots in draw

Pellegrino registered four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cagliari. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Pellegrino produced plenty of volume throughout Friday's draw, but he just couldn't get on the scoresheet throughout the match. He only put one of his four shots on goal and it was tame in the end. Pellegrino will hope he can translate that volume to more end product in the back half of the league campaign.