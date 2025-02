Pellegrino has moved to Parma on a permanent signing from Velez Sarsfield and formally signed a contract until 2029.

Pellegrino has 47 Superliga appearances and 10 goals to his name and also played five times in the Copa Libertadores. He'll compete with Milan Djuric and Ange-Yoan Bonny in the no.9 role but can play in other roles as well.