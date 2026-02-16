Mateo Pellegrino News: Nets late winner

Pellegrino scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Pellegrino scored with a late header off an assist from Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in Sunday's match against Verona, ending a five-game stretch without a goal contribution. The forward has been a regular starter for his side, having started 23 of his 25 appearances this season while recording seven goals and one assist during that span.