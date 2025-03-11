Mateo Pellegrino News: Scores brace as substitute
Pellegrino scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.
Pellegrino subbed on in the second half and scored twice to help Parma avoid the home loss -- his first two goals since transferring from Argentina in February. The forward logged his third appearance off bench for the club. He also received his first yellow card, though.
