Mateo Pellegrino News: Scores in Torino contest
Pellegrino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Torino.
Pellegrino equalized the game shortly after Torino got the lead thanks to a towering header, completing outmuscling a defender, but it turned out to be just a consolation goal. He's up to eight in the campaign. He has netted twice in the last five fixtures, adding 12 shots (three on target), one chance created and two crosses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now