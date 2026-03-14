Mateo Pellegrino News: Scores in Torino contest

Pellegrino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Torino.

Pellegrino equalized the game shortly after Torino got the lead thanks to a towering header, completing outmuscling a defender, but it turned out to be just a consolation goal. He's up to eight in the campaign. He has netted twice in the last five fixtures, adding 12 shots (three on target), one chance created and two crosses.