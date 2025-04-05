Mateo Pellegrino News: Sets up teammate in Inter clash

Pellegrino assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Pellegrino was deployed at half-time and flicked it on toward Jacob Onrejka to set the table for the late equalizer. He could star next to Ange-Yoan Bonny with regularity if the coach sticks with the scheme used in this one. He has scored twice and logged nine shots (five on target), three key passes and two crosses (one accurate) in six appearances since January (one start).