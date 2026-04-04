Mateo Pellegrino headshot

Mateo Pellegrino News: Will miss Napoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Pellegrino generated one cross (zero accurate), four clearances and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Pellegrino didn't have a great showing, as Parma didn't attack a lot after jumping to an early lead, and he won't be an option versus Napoli next Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Gaetano Pio Oristanio, Jacob Ondrejka or Nesta Elphege will replace him up front.

Mateo Pellegrino
Parma
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