Mateo Pellegrino News: Will miss Napoli match

Pellegrino generated one cross (zero accurate), four clearances and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Pellegrino didn't have a great showing, as Parma didn't attack a lot after jumping to an early lead, and he won't be an option versus Napoli next Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Gaetano Pio Oristanio, Jacob Ondrejka or Nesta Elphege will replace him up front.