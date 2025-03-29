Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui Injury: Called up for Fiorentina clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Retegui (thigh) will be available Sunday versus Fiorentina, Atalanta announced.

Retegui will manage to avoid missing time after picking up a small injury with Italy but had only one regular training session in the lead-up to the game, so the staff might be cautious and bring him off the bench. Daniel Maldini, Lazar Samardzic or Marco Brescianini would replace him up front in that event.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
More Stats & News
