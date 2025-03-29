Mateo Retegui Injury: Called up for Fiorentina clash
Retegui (thigh) will be available Sunday versus Fiorentina, Atalanta announced.
Retegui will manage to avoid missing time after picking up a small injury with Italy but had only one regular training session in the lead-up to the game, so the staff might be cautious and bring him off the bench. Daniel Maldini, Lazar Samardzic or Marco Brescianini would replace him up front in that event.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now