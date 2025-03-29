Mateo Retegui Injury: Called up for Fiorentina clash

Retegui (thigh) will be available Sunday versus Fiorentina, Atalanta announced.

Retegui will manage to avoid missing time after picking up a small injury with Italy but had only one regular training session in the lead-up to the game, so the staff might be cautious and bring him off the bench. Daniel Maldini, Lazar Samardzic or Marco Brescianini would replace him up front in that event.