Mateo Retegui

Mateo Retegui Injury: Questionable for Lecce bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Retegui is set for tests on his right after experiencing some discomfort in training, Sky Italy reported.

Retegui will be assessed early on game day and could still be available if the exams come back completely clean but would likely be managed given the recency of the issue. Mario Pasalic, Charles De Keteleare and Daniel Maldini would absorb his minutes if necessary.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
