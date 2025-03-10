Mateo Retegui News: Drills PK in Juventus match
Retegui scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one clearance in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Juventus.
Retegui wasn't as superb as other strikers but opened the scoring by making no mistake from the spot in the first half. He continues to lead Serie A in scoring with a wide margin. He has bagged two goals, assisted once, and tallied 10 shots (three on target) and four chances created in the last five games.
