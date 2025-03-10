Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui News: Drills PK in Juventus match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Retegui scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one clearance in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Juventus.

Retegui wasn't as superb as other strikers but opened the scoring by making no mistake from the spot in the first half. He continues to lead Serie A in scoring with a wide margin. He has bagged two goals, assisted once, and tallied 10 shots (three on target) and four chances created in the last five games.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now