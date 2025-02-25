Mateo Retegui News: Great attacking display

Retegui scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Empoli.

Retegui did his part to contribute to Atalanta's 5-0 domination of Empoli on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the striker tallied one goal and one assist, created two chances, completed all four of his long ball passes, and had six touches in the opposition's box. Retegui had not scored in a Serie A match since his four goal outburst against Hellas Verona on February 8, but hopefully he can recapture his form as Atalanta prepare to host Venezia on Saturday.