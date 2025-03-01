Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui News: Held in check by Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Retegui won two of two tackles and registered three shots (zero on goal), three clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Retegui had a pair of opportunities to fire from interesting positions but didn't cash in on them and was controlled well by the opponents. He has scored and assisted once, in the same game, in the last five fixtures, adding nine shots (two on target), four key passes and two crosses.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now