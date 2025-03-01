Mateo Retegui News: Held in check by Venezia

Retegui won two of two tackles and registered three shots (zero on goal), three clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Retegui had a pair of opportunities to fire from interesting positions but didn't cash in on them and was controlled well by the opponents. He has scored and assisted once, in the same game, in the last five fixtures, adding nine shots (two on target), four key passes and two crosses.