Mateo Retegui News: Lands shot in defeat
Retegui recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.
Retegui registered a shot on target for the first time in three league games but this was also the first time in that span where he did not account for a chance created. Additionally, this marked the third consecutive league game in which he completed fewer than 10 passes.
