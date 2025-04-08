Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui News: Lands shot in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Retegui recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.

Retegui registered a shot on target for the first time in three league games but this was also the first time in that span where he did not account for a chance created. Additionally, this marked the third consecutive league game in which he completed fewer than 10 passes.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
