Mateo Retegui News: Puts four past Verona

Retegui scored four goals to go with seven shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win against Verona.

Retegui was on fire Saturday as he put a career-high four goals past Verona. It marked his second match this season with four goal contributions and his fifth match with multiple goals. He expanded his lead as the league's highest scorer as he now has scored 20 goals through 22 matches, five more than second-placed Moise Kean. Three of his goals came in the first half and he finished the match with season highs in shots (seven) and shots on target (four) in his full 90 minutes of action.