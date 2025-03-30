Mateo Retegui News: Quiet versus Fiorentina

Retegui (thigh) drew one foul and had one shot (zero on goal), three clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Retegui moved around just fine despite being a late call but wasn't as impactful as usual and was replaced after 55 minutes. He'll likely be in better shape and play more in the next match. He has found the target twice, assisted once and tallied 10 shots (two on target), five key passes and four tackles (three won) in the last five rounds.