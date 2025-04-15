Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui News: Scores, assists vs Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Retegui scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Retegui scored the opener in the third minute with his 26th goal in the season. He also logged his fifth assist later to seal the deal. The forward is Serie A's top scorer with 23 goals in 30 appearances (26 starts).

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now