Mateo Retegui News: Scores, assists vs Bologna

Retegui scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Retegui scored the opener in the third minute with his 26th goal in the season. He also logged his fifth assist later to seal the deal. The forward is Serie A's top scorer with 23 goals in 30 appearances (26 starts).