Mateo Silvetti Injury: Assists before forced substitution

Silvetti had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice (one accurate), but he left with an apparent leg issue during Saturday's match against Colorado.

Silvetti set up German Berterame in first half stoppage time before subbing off in the 70th minute. The assist was the first since March 7th for the attacker as he's combined for two goal involvements nine shots, five chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances. If he's dealing with a significant injury, either Tadeo Allende or Daniel Pinter may feature on the right wing.