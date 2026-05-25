Mateo Silvetti News: Assists as substitute

Silvetti had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

Silvetti entered the match in the 73rd minute and set up Rodrigo De Paul in the 93rd for Miami's final goal. Silvetti hasn't started a match since April 18th after dealing with a hamstring injury, but has two goal involvements across 30 substitute minutes in his last two appearances.