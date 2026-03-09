Mateo Silvetti News: First assist of 2026

Silvetti assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against D.C. United.

Silvetti's weighted through ball Saturday setup the decisive goal of the fixture as Inter Miami eased past D.C. United in a 2-1 road victory. Across his 71 minutes of play, the veteran midfielder played a box-to-box role, creating one chance while contributing three tackles (two won) and three clearances to the defensive effort. After scoring twice and assisting twice over nine appearances (five starts) in 2025, Silvetti is already halfway to matching that goal contribution total in just three appearances (two starts) in 2026.