Mateo Silvetti News: Nets in win
Silvetti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over FC Cincinnati.
Silvetti took just one shot during Wednesday's win, but it was all he needed to make a difference in the match. He found the back of the net and was clinical with his chances on the ball. Silvetti should continue to shine in his minutes with such an excellent attacking unit around him.
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