Mateo Silvetti News: Scores in first half Saturday

Silvetti scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus New York Red Bulls.

Silvetti found the net in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls, finishing from close range in first half stoppage time after a delivery from Rodrigo De Paul, while adding one key pass and one cross. The Argentine has started each of the last five matches and appears to have solidified his place in the starting XI with this latest strong attacking performance, having recorded two goals and one assist this season.