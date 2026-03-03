Mateo Silvetti News: Scores off bench

Silvetti scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 win against Orlando City SC.

Silvetti came off the bench at half time with his side trailing two nil and made an immediate difference, sparking the comeback by scoring with a beautiful finish from outside the box. The winger had started all six games leading up to this match and closed last season impressively with two goals and two assists across the final four games, but this was his first appearance from the bench as he faces competition from Telasco Jose Segovia and Tadeo Allende alongside Lionel Messi.