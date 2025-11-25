Silvetti's pinpoint cross assisted Miami's first goal before he struck the back of the net for a goal of his own in the resounding 4-0 victory over Cincinnati. In addition to his attacking output, the teenager contributed two clearances to the defensive effort across his 82-minute shift. Silvetti was named to the starting XI ahead of Luis Suarez, and his performance should mean the youngster maintains his place in Miami's starting lineup for Sunday's Eastern Conference Finals matchup versus New York City FC.