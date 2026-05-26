Mateus Fernandes News: Assists in 3-0 win

Mateus Fernandes assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Leeds United.

Mateus Fernandes assisted Jarrod Bowen for the second goal of the game as West Ham went on to beat Leeds 3-0. The result was not enough to stop West Ham from getting relegated. The midfielder has scored there goals and provided four assists this season, although he hadn't had another goal involvement since February before this game.