Mateus Fernandes News: In lineup vs. Hoffenheim

Fernandes is in the starting lineup for Tottenham's final preseason friendly against Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Fernandes had missed the club's last four preseason friendlies, with his most recent minutes coming against Auckland at the end of July, making this start an encouraging sign heading into the season opener against Brentford on Aug. 22. He made 36 Premier League appearances for West Ham United last season, contributing three goals and four assists while finishing joint fifth in the league for tackles with 103. Fernandes is expected to pair with fellow summer signing Sandro Tonali in midfield this season.