Mateus Fernandes News: No shots on target in loss

Fernandes recorded three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus AFC Bournemouth.

Fernandes was impactful in midfield Saturday. The attacking midfielder engaged in 14 duels (winning 10) and in playmaking executed three crosses (one accurate) and three long balls (one accurate). He did not manage to have an impact on the Saints attack, placing no shots on target. The regular starter has scored once and created two assists. It has been five games since his last assist.