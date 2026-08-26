Mateus Fernandes News: Plays full game, assists in EFL Cup

Fernandes provided an assist in a 90-minute cup performance Wednesday versus Charlton, and he was later praised by Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, who commented "Fernandes is another talent, big talent. We are lucky because he can cover two positions on the pitch, like as a pivot or number 10. Anyway, he brings quality, he is dynamic and he fights on the pitch, because I think in the last season he was one of the best players in terms of regaining the ball, in the duel".

Fernandes is starting to make an impact for his new club despite coming off the bench in the initial league matchup against Brentford. Coming off a strong offseason run, the midfielder created the chance that led to one of his side's five goals in the midweek clash by crossing from the right flank, and he also stood out as a set-piece taker. If that continues to be the case, he could share corner kick duties with Pedro Porro throughout the season while retaining all-around value in a central spot. With the manager planning to use him in both attacking and defensive roles, the Portuguese may soon take more playing time away from Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher.