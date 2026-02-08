Fernandes assisted the opener with a driving run through midfield before threading Crysencio Summerville clean through for the 13rd minute finish. He dictated the tempo of West Ham United's transitions early on, repeatedly carrying the ball at speed to flip Burnley around and force them to defend facing their own goal. After the Hammers went two goals clear, he dropped into game management mode, shoring things up with three tackles won, two interceptions and two blocks while helping see the match out.