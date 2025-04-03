Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateus Fernandes headshot

Mateus Fernandes News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Fernandes assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Fernandes logged the assist to Southampton's lone goal, scored by Paul Onuachu. With the assist, Fernandes is Southampton's first player this season to have more than two in the category. The assist is his first since Jan. 19, so him regularly logging them is not expected to be a formality.

Mateus Fernandes
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now