Mateus Fernandes News: Records assist

Fernandes assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Fernandes logged the assist to Southampton's lone goal, scored by Paul Onuachu. With the assist, Fernandes is Southampton's first player this season to have more than two in the category. The assist is his first since Jan. 19, so him regularly logging them is not expected to be a formality.