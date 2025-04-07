Mateus Fernandes News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Fernandes scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes scored in the 90th minute Sunday off a Kamaldeen Sulemana assist, a goal which briefly cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season and his second in the last five days. He took a season-high five shots and also created a chance in his third consecutive match. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won 10 duels in his full 90 minutes of action.